Residents of Spring Hill welcomed the latest business to the city Friday afternoon with the grand opening of BatteriesPlus+; an American retail chain that specializes electronics, phones, automobiles and unsurprisingly, batteries of all kinds.
Run by Columbia resident Rod Sampson and his daughter, the grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, former Alderman Jeff Graves and other prominent members of the Spring Hill community were present for the ceremony, and welcomed the new business with open arms.
"Any business that comes to Spring Hill, they've done their due diligence because they know that Spring Hill's the place to set up shop because this community will support them, the city administration will support them," Hagaman said.
"This store, BatteriesPlus, is an absolute asset to the city because it's one we don't have; there's nothing like it, and competition is a good thing."
BatteriesPlus+ is a national chain founded in 1988 in Wisconsin that has more than 2,000 locations across the United States. The new Spring Hill location is located at 4816 Main Street.
Owner Rod Sampson cuts a ribbon to celebrate BatteriesPlus+ opening in Spring Hill. pic.twitter.com/hJbYOTZYIh— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) November 5, 2021
