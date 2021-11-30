Around two dozen people gathered at Rippavilla Plantation Monday evening in remembrance of the Battle of Spring Hill, the historic precursor to the Battle of Franklin during the Civil War.
Gathered in the plantation's courtyard, illuminated paper bags were strategically placed along the ground representing the around 750 casualties sustained during the battle.
Eric Jacobson, the chief executive officer of Battle of Franklin Trust, told guests that while the Battle of Spring Hill was often overshadowed by the subsequent battle in Franklin the next day, the events that took place 157 years prior in Spring Hill were equally as consequential.
"All of this has been so overshadowed for so long by what happens just up the road the next day, because roughly 750 casualties isn't quite 10,000 is it?" Jacobson said. "There aren't six dead Confederate generals here... but none of that happens if this doesn't happen."
Jacobson went on to describe in detail the events that transpired in Spring Hill on Nov. 29, 1864, and retold the story of how Confederate Lt. Gen. John Hood's waged battle against Union forces under the command of Maj. Gen. John Schofield near McCutcheon's Creek on what is now a preserved battle site.
Jacobson also described Hood's costly mistake of allowing Union forces to slip by his forces later that night, allowing Schofield's separated forced to regroup in Franklin by morning, setting the stage for one of the worst disasters for the Confederacy in the war.
Despite a number of opportunities to discover Schofield's trek to Franklin in the dead of night, Hood would not learn of Schofield and his army's movements until the next morning. After learning of his mistake during a morning breakfast at Rippavilla Plantation, Hood was said to have lashed out at his commanders.
"We are all human beings," Jacobson said, "and human beings are prone to make grievous mistakes, especially when we're tired, hungry, stretched thin, and for these men, fighting in a war that by this stage had been dragging on for three and a half years."
By Schofield's estimate, the Battle of Franklin saw more than 6,200 Confederate casualties, 1,750 killed: 3,800 wounded, and 702 missing or captured. The Union forces saw just 2,326 casualties: 189 killed, 1,033 wounded, and 1,104 missing or captured.
When asked what he considered to be the largest misconception Jacobson said it was that the battle wasn't terribly important, as without the Battle of Spring Hill, there would be no Battle of Franklin.
The Battle of Franklin Trust, which now manages the Rippavilla Plantation, intends on holding a ceremony every Nov. 29, rain or shine.
