BELL & Associates Construction is currently developing the much anticipated Interstate 65 interchange in Spring Hill to finally provide the area with a direct interstate exit.
Construction involves extending Buckner Road another approximate 2.25 miles between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Originally a Brentwood company, BELL will establish a new exit for direct access to the city from the interstate to assuage traffic congestion on major north-south corridors in the area. The new interchange is expected to route 17,000 trips per day in its first year, which is at least partly attributed to “pent-up demand” according to a release. A regional traffic study conducted by KCI Technologies also predicts that, over the next two decades, that figure will reach as much as 44,000 trips per day.
The project at exit 56 in Spring Hill is fully funded by the city with assistance from the $25 million BUILD grant from the federal government. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is managing the design-build project, tapping BELL as its general contractor.
“In addition to much needed traffic congestion relief, the new interchange will literally pave the way for greater economic development in Spring Hill, southern Williamson County and northern Maury County,” said Don Alexander, project manager at Southeast Venture.
The KCI study was commissioned by Nashville-based Southeast Venture who is building a 775-acre mixed-use development called June Lake right near the future exit. The firm has been coordinating efforts with the city on the interchange project, and Buckner Road will in fact be renamed June Lake Boulevard when all is said and done. TDOT made significant changes to the interchange plan largely for the sake of accommodating the June Lake development.
“I’m excited to watch June Lake take shape as a thriving residential and commercial district in our community,” Alexander said.
The next two decades are expected to see June Lake build to 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million sq. ft. of class-A office space, nearly 1.3 million sq. ft. of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. These plans represent more than $2.4 billion in construction value according to Cumming Construction Management’s 2020 assessment of top regional projects. Much of the development is the product of Southeast Venture with a significant contribution to the residential component from Tudor Building Group and more so from Signature Homes.
The future interchange is projected to open to motorists in April 2023.
“We’re excited to begin construction on this state-of-the-art interstate interchange, which will reduce congestion and add a much-needed exit between SR840 and Saturn Parkway, support progress of the June Lake commercial and residential development, and increase safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Jeremy Mitchell — Member, Executive Vice President at BELL Construction. “BELL’s transportation division has completed countless miles of interstate and secondary roadways as well as hundreds of bridges in Tennessee. Our deep experience and local roots make us particularly proud to be part of this project and help ensure that growing Middle Tennessee communities are positioned to thrive.”
BELL also announced Wednesday the launch of its special projects division, headed by Project Manager Tyler Baldridge, for clients with unique needs for fast-paced projects valued under $10 million.
BELL Construction is the foremost construction firm in the southeastern U.S. offering general contracting, design-build solutions and construction management services. In downtown Nashville, the contractor helped develop AT&T’s so-called Batman Building, the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and most recently the Shelby Park Pedestrian Bridge while approaching the company’s 50-year anniversary.
Southeast Venture is a diversified commercial real estate and design services firm offering architectural and interior design, brokerage, development and property management. The firm developed the Mallory Park office buildings in Franklin and Spring Hill’s Alexander Farm development.
