Benton Nissan of Columbia has joined The Well Outreach food pantry by sponsoring their upcoming drive-in concert featuring Casting Crowns.
Scheduled for Friday, April 2, the concert will be held on the lawn of the Rippavilla Plantation. Tickets range from $100 to $300 per car load depending on the row's proximity to the stage. Tickets are limited, with the premiere row one seats having already sold out.
Among the largest names in Christian music, Casting Crowns was founded in 1999 by youth Pastor Mark Hall, a Georgia native who still teaches at his hometown church in McDonough, Ga. The band has won both a Grammy and a Dove Award, and is currently tied for having the sixth highest amount of number-one Christian albums in history.
On the newfound partnership, Dale Benton of Benton Nissan said the company was proud to have established the new alliance with The Well.
“Benton Nissan of Columbia is proud to partner with The Well Outreach for this very unique Easter celebration," Benton said, who is also the founder and owner of Benton Automotive Group.
The Well has been holding regular food drives for Spring Hill and beyond for years, with demand having increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded almost entirely by donations, the nonprofit's typical fundraising events such as the Whole Hog Festival have had to be placed on hold for safety reasons.
This has led to The Well workshopping new ways to generate funds needed to feed those in need, which include the food pantry's previous drive-in concert that generated more than $80,000 in ticket sales.
To purchase tickets online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.