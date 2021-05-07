A Bethesda Elementary School teacher has been arrested and charged with crimes related to possessing child pornography and drugs.
BES Literary Coach Alfred Amore was arrested on Friday afternoon by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Spring Hill Police Department officers following an investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into child pornography of toddlers that included "images of apparent child sexual abuse." Law enforcement officials said it was found on electronic devices owned by Amore.
Amore, a 54-year-old Spring Hill resident, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Maury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to a WCSO news release, investigators have found no evidence that Amore abused any Williamson County student, and he is currently suspended from his position with Williamson County Schools.
Williamson County Schools Communication Director Carol Birdsong issued a statement in an email on Friday afternoon that reads in full, "We immediately suspended Mr. Amore when law enforcement brought this to our attention. We are continuing to work with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”
According to Birdsong, Amore's suspension is without pay and bars him from having any communication with WCS students or staff.
Amore was initially hired on Aug. 7, 2006, where he worked as a third grade teacher at BES after he passed a fingerprint background check in July of 2006.
On Aug. 1, 2014, Amore was moved from a fifth grade teaching assignment to first grade and has worked as a first grade literacy coach since Aug. 3, 2018.
He most recently passed another fingerprint background check on Feb. 20, 2019.
Amore does not yet have a court date listed.
