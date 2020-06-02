The Spring Hill Police Department has confirmed with event organizers that a Black Lives Matter assembly is planned to take place on Main Street in Spring Hill Tuesday at noon.
Planned to begin at the Walgreen's at 4932 Main Street, the assembly was described by event organizers as a "peaceful demonstration for George Floyd and those who unfairly lost their lives." Event organizers further request participants to bring masks, signs and "an attitude of change."
George Floyd
On May 25, 46-year-old George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after the officer pinned his neck down for several minutes. The killing has sparked protests in all 50 states in hundreds of cities, including Nashville.
Unifying the community
Event organizers have said that the assembly "will be one of unifying the community," according to Spring Hill police. Police further said that "any violent actions will not be tolerated," and that an increased police presence will be instituted in the area.
"We do not know if the assembly will happen or if it does, how many people will show up," wrote the Spring Hill Police Department in a social media post. "We will have extra officers in the area to ensure everyone's right to assembly and their safety."
