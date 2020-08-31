The Spring Hill entertainment event venue The Landing is partnering with Blames Sweets & Treats this weekend for a grand opening Labor Day Weekend Celebration. The event will feature outdoor entertainment, games and more.
The festivities kick off on Friday from 12 p.m.-9:30 p.m., where guests can expect bounce houses, cornhole boards, open air dining and fire pit drums. A free outdoor showing of Jumanji: The Next Level is also scheduled at The Landing at 8 p.m., with guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets or other items to help enjoy an outdoor viewing experience.
As far as sweets and treats, Blames Treats will be offering ice cream, shakes, cookies, lemonade and tea, as well as “flexible dining hot food options.”
The festivities will last Friday through Sunday, with outdoor screenings of the films Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 also scheduled at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The Landing is requesting a $10 donation to attend the event, donations that will go towards the construction of the new Tennessee Children’s Home campus. Event organizers do write, however, that anyone is welcome to the event regardless of their ability to afford a donation.
Blames Treats saw its soft opening begin at The Landing on Monday, and is open from 12-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The Landing is located at 5159 Main Street.
