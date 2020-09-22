On Monday, the Spring Hill Beer Board approved an on-premise beer consumption permit request for Blames Treats & More, an ice cream and baked goods shop that operates out of the event venue The Landing.
While the approval went through without issue, it came amid an ongoing series of “problematic” violations according to city documents, with staff at Blames Treats & More making numerous additions to the property without the required approval from the city, as well as some additions in which the site is not zoned for.
The property, which is located at 5159 Main Street — formally Hiller Plumbing — is owned by Doug Lackey and being leased to Angela Privett. City documents relay that city leaders have “worked with [Privett] extensively to try and accommodate her ideas for the site,” but “repeatedly, the items and restrictions discussed were not followed.”
With the property zoned as general commercial, offices, meeting spaces and restaurants are permitted. With that said, the property’s limited parking spaces of just ten limits the use of the site substantially, with only indoor use permissible without further approval from the city’s Planning Commission.
According to city documents, “Privett installed, without approval, a sink, counter tops, refrigerators, and began selling and/or making sandwiches.” A dining area and fencing were also installed without a permit, as well as outdoor use of the site in the form of outdoor movie screenings.
Given the limited parking, Blames Treats & More would be required to obtain a temporary use or special use approval from the Planning Commission to host the outdoor movie screenings. City documents read that Blames Treats & More did not obtain such approval.
More recently, city staff have also learned that lights had been added to the top of the building “that change color and may simulate motion,” a change that was not approved by the city and “is currently in violation of the zoning ordinance.”
On Sept. 12, city staff halted excavation work being done on the site, which appeared to be the creation of more parking spaces through the spreading of rock, as no permits nor approval had been granted for such an expansion.
“Staff is and has been willing to work with the property owner and lessee to allow a permissible use of the site, however, appropriate parking consistent with the code and approved by the Planning Commission is required,” reads a report written by Spring Hill planning director Steve Foote.
“Approval for the outdoor uses, whether temporary or permanent, is required. Building lighting will require approval of the Planning Commission and motion lights are prohibited. The continuous changes in use and site work without approval is problematic.”
