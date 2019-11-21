Blood Assurance is critically low on O-positive blood and in serious need of O-negative blood. Blood Assurance strives to have a five-day supply of each blood type to ensure every patient has what they need. There is currently only around 1 day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood available to send. They are asking for all able community members to give blood as soon as possible.
“Type O blood has been flying off our shelves this week due to overall high usage and a few traumas that used significant amounts,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “It is imperative we get that supply up before the holiday next week when usage is always higher and donations significantly lower.”
Donating whole blood takes approximately 30 minutes and can save three lives.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
About Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
