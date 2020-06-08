The blood bank Blood Assurance is in critical need of O-positive and other blood types after continued low donor turnout has left the blood bank with only one day’s supply of O-positive blood.
Other blood types the blood bank is in low supply of include O-negative, A-positive, A-negative and B-positive, according to a press release released on Monday.
“Usage was very high last week and we need our community to come out in full force to help get these types where they need to be to ensure we have what we need for our local patients,” said Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Summer is here and that means increased travel. That coupled with our limited collection abilities due to COVID-19 can create problems with the blood supply which is why we need anyone who can donate to give now.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Blood Assurance is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of staff and donors, including staff wearing masks and regular disinfecting of items and surfaces.
Those who donate during the summer will receive a double-sided pocket T-shirt and can be entered to win a Big Green Egg grill if donating twice over the summer.
“Blood Assurance will be giving three Big Green Eggs away to donors who give twice June through September,” reads the press release. “High school students who give right now will also receive double points toward their Cord of Courage, a special “Socially Engaged” wristlet and an entry to win a pair of Apple Airpods.”
Blood donors must be at least 17 years-old, or 16 years-old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
Founded in 1972, Blood Assurance serves more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina, and states its mission as providing “safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.