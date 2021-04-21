The Maury County-based blood bank Blood Assurance is offering donors Amazon and Starbucks gift cards after a "massive trauma" has nearly depleted their supply.
"I know we ask for help on a regular basis as we count on volunteer donors daily, but after fourteen years working at Blood Assurance, this is as critical as it gets,” said Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Our supply was already critically low due to seeing less donors over the last few weeks and this massive trauma has exacerbated that need."
Blood Assurance is in "very critical" need of O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood types, and is also in "urgent need" for A-negative, B-positive and B-negative blood types.
All type O donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for donating on Wednesday, Apr. 28. Blood Assurance has also extended their Sunday hours and will be offering $10 Starbucks gift cards to all A, B and AB type donors who donate on Sunday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call (800) 962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
