The Maury County-based blood bank Blood Assurance will be present this weekend at the Lifest music festival in Bon Aqua, just outside of Fairview, and will be giving out a variety of prizes to donors.
Lifest music festival
Held this weekend at Hideway Farm, 9347 Old Highway 46 in Bon Aqua, Lifest music festival is among the largest Christian music festivals in the country and will see artists such as Leanna Crawford, Skillet and Newsboys headline the event.
Held from Thursday through Sunday, tickets can be purchased for either the entire weekend or day by day. To learn more about the festival, click here, or to purchase tickets online, click here.
Blood Assurance
A Blood Assurance bloodmobile will be on-site all three days during the music festival, and will be located in the venue's marketplace next to the food trucks. Those who donate will receive a special Lifest t-shirt, a free snack, a cold beverage and potentially "more fun prizes" that will be revealed onsite.
The bloodmobile will be available Thursday from 1-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Those who wish to donate are encouraged to schedule an appointment online by clicking here, though walk-ins are also welcome.
“We felt Blood Assurance would be a perfect fit for our event,” said Brenda Willis, Lifest backstage hospitality leader. “I needed two units of blood to save my life during an emergency C-section. I am incredibly thankful someone donated blood that saved my life. I am excited to give back and donate blood at Lifest!”
Blood types in urgent need now in Middle Tennessee are O-positive, O-negative and A-negative.
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.