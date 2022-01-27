The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing an investigation into a crashed vehicle that held the bodies of three people and was found in a ravine off of I-840 near Thompson's Station Wednesday afternoon.
According to THP's preliminary crash report, the black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on I-840 when it drove off the roadway to the left, struck the concrete median wall and fell approximately 100 feet into a ravine in a heavily wooded area near Boston Theta Road.
The driver, 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, passenger 28-year-old Johanan Manor and an 8-year-old child in the vehicle's rear seat were all killed. THP's report details that Cook and Manor were wearing seatbelts.
According to numerous social media posts over the past week, the victims are a missing family from Hickman County who frequented Franklin.
Those posts shared online throughout the region identified the 8-year-old child as Manor's daughter, Adalicia Manor, with the family having been missing for 10 days before they were found by authorities.
Several news outlets reported that the missing family was located after a cell phone was pinged by detectives and that the cause of the crash was due to weather, but none of those reports were able to be confirmed to the Home Page by THP who is continuing the investigation.
