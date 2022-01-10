The Books-A-Million in the Spring Hill shopping district The Crossings will permanently close next week on Jan. 16, a local representative confirmed on Monday.
Brandon Porter, who owns the Spring Hill book store, could not confirm the reason for the store's closure, but did say that "it was not our company's decision."
"We are closing on the 16th and we will be out of the building by the end of the month," Porter said. "It was not our company's decision [to close]; they are looking for a new location in the area because they want to stay in the area."
Books-A-Million opened its 15,500-square-foot Spring Hill location — the 17th such location in the state — more than 12 years ago in 2008. While Porter said that the book store will likely be opening a new location within the city, he was unable to confirm where or where the store would open.
The next-closest Books-A-Million store is located in Nashville at 6718 Charlotte Pike.
