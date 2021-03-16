Spring Hill city leaders voted on Monday to officially name the Buckner Road extension, which will see Buckner Road extended eastward to establish a connection to the new Interstate 65 interchange, to June Lake Boulevard at the request of developers behind June Lake, a massive mixed-use development project.
Background
The I-65 interchange first kicked off in December of 2018 after Spring Hill was awarded a $25 million federal grant. With that grant, however, came strict deadlines, with the city being required to commence with the fifth and final phase of construction on the interchange by Sept. of 2020.
With the clock ticking, city leaders immediately got to work on the project.
Coincidentally, a sprawling mixed-use development project was also being planned during this time at Alexander Farms, a 775-acre property located on the southwest corner of I-65 and Thompson's Station Road East.
That project would eventually be dubbed June Lake, a mixed-use development project with plans to construct more than 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms, and 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space.
In light of the proximity of the projects, Don Alexander, a family representative of June Lake, requested that the city rename the extended portion of Buckner Road to June Lake Boulevard.
"June Lake will be an important gateway into the city"
City leaders considered Alexander's proposed justifications for the change in name, which include things like preserving the area's unique identity, the term "boulevard" being more appropriate for an extension of its size, and eliminating confusion for drivers confusing Buckner Road and Buckner Lane.
Ultimately, city leaders found Alexander's reasonings sufficient, and voted in favor of the measure.
"It’s an honor that the city’s leadership voted to give the new road leading into June Lake an appropriate name to match," Alexander said.
"June Lake will be a distinct district in Spring Hill with its own identity, while also being an important gateway into the city. We are very excited to kick off the first phase of this project, with Bell & Associates as our contractor partner for the road work. Bell is an excellent firm, and since they’ll also be constructing the new interchange, we’re looking forward to a compelling collaboration.”
June Lake is expected to have a build out period of more than 20 years, however, once completed, is anticipated to be a bustling community given its ambitious plans.
