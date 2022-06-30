Urban growth strategies have dominated points of contention in discussion among elected officials as the fiscal 2023 budget has come to fruition.
Alderman Hazel Nieves took issue with expenses from the general fund to the tune of some $9.9 million. Come July, the city will have 51 vacancies on staff, which City Manager Pam Caskie says will constitute an insurmountable expense with no way to fill those positions. Her anticipation of growth disturbed Nieves, who characterized it as “optimistic.”
“We have money in the bank to do $9 million, $10 million worth of stuff, but if we’re always so conservative we can’t spend that money until we have it but we can’t spend that money for reoccurring expenses, we’re never going to get caught up with the long-term personnel deficits that we’ve had for a number of years,” Caskie said. “You asked me to grow the staff both in numbers and in capacity, and that’s what I’m doing, and that’s what I’m proposing to you.”
The budget has also brought myriad other growth-related concerns brought up since its inception, though Nieves was the only hold-out against passing the budget.
Experts on micro-businesses — the especially small enterprises — report that Spring Hill provides no support for them. Alderman Jason Cox prioritized the allocation of $120,000 for hiring micro-business specialists on city staff to change that. Alderman Hazel Nieves opposed the proposed amendment to the imminent budget on the basis that the city has no economic development plan to capitalize on such things.
Nieves recommended that such a plan include concentrations on commercial and industrial development, small business development and incubator programs. She also recommended that those same businesses see unique tax breaks because they currently pay the same amount that large, corporate chains like Home Depot pay.
Small business owners tell elected officials, according to Aldermen Trent Linville and Cox, that they experience challenges complying with the local uniform development code to open for business. This presents what some see as a deterrent to prospective small businesses attempting to open in Spring Hill, and the specialists Cox proposed would ideally encourages new, small businesses by walking small business owners through the local process.
The General Fund also saw a $50,000 draw to account for an upcoming election in April 2023.
The budget to come makes a recurring $15,000 provision for the Parks and Recreation Committee to ensure that the city’s special events have enough seating for residents. That item was added by Alderman Brent Murray with only one objection from Alderman Nieves.
The Street Litter program saw an extra $5,000 added to the budget aims to allots to make sure teen-targeted programs can be funded.
