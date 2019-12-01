Pizzabaker, a Norwegian pizza chain that touts itself as “Norway’s largest pizza chain,” is set to open its first location in the United States in Spring Hill this January, just north of the Kroger on Port Royal Road.
“Originally based out of Norway, our fun, funky brand believes in being ‘Big on Taste, Great on Price,’” writes Pizzabaker staff in a social media post. “We also believe strongly in supporting the local community with a special emphasis on kids and families. We cannot wait to open our doors to this wonderful city!”
With 180 stores in both Norway and the United Kingdom, Pizzabaker currently serves, on average, five million pizzas a year. The pizzeria touts a menu of more than 30 pizzas, and aims to “revolutionize the pizza industry in the USA with its ‘Big on Taste, Great on Price’ philosophy.”
Pizzabaker is also currently seeking new staff for its Spring Hill location, with those interested encouraged to contact its manager Gro Landsnes via email at gl@pizza-baker.com.
