The City of Spring Hill voted seven in favor of and one against a salary bump for Pam Caskie based on her performance this year in the role of city administrator.
The Board of Mayor Jim Hagaman and Aldermen approved an increase of Caskie’s salary from $160,000 to $170,000 — a permanent 6.25 percent raise. A resolution was approved to establish the raise with Caskie away from her seat, and aldermen did not discuss the matter before voting. The text of the resolution explained the raise as “an adjustment of her salary to account for a performance-based increase and adjustment for the rising cost of living concerns.”
“The Board of Mayor and Alderman recognized Ms. Caskie’s performance exceeded expectations based on her performance review of all members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” the resolution also reads.
Alderman Hazel Nieves was the sole voting member of the board to vote against the pay raise.
Nieves was one of two, along with Vice Mayor Kevin Gavigan, who originally opposed a measure earlier this month to credit bonuses and transportation subsidies to city employees to counteract the effects of inflation. Caskie personally suggested to BOMA that those bonuses and subsidies be doled out. Within the first month of the 2021 fiscal budget, Spring Hill had already also approved a 2.5 percent cost-of-living bonus for city employees.
The same 2.5 percent bonus applied to Caskie as well, but the permanent 6.25 percent raise BOMA approved for her updated employment contract supersedes that bonus.
Nieves, who initially referred to the June 2022 transportation subsidy as a kind of “stimulus payment,” cautioned that the economic climate was poor and that, therefore, the city needed to simply deal with that on its own like residents and city employees had been. Caskie’s recommendation came in response to gas prices skyrocketing and vaguely cited other municipalities acting on similar measures.
Further justification for the raise was that pay raises and one-time bonuses have been extended by BOMA to all city employees this year in response to the 8.6 percent inflation rate per the 2022 Consumer Price Index. Moreover, Caskie was credited with having raised the city’s bond rating to AA+ per Standard and Poors, having overseen quality hires for city staff and having engineered the city’s first-ever multi-year budget. Caskie was similarly lauded for her leadership relative to the capital improvements plan.
