The Well Outreach food pantry's premiere fundraising event of the year, the drive-in concert featuring Grammy-award winning Christian rock band Casting Crowns, has been delayed to Friday, May 14 after the band's founding member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Originally scheduled for Friday, April 2, the concert will still go on as planned later in May with previously purchased tickets still valid.
"Despite following multiple precautions and protocols, Mark Hall of Casting Crowns has tested positive for COVID-19," reads a release from The Well. "Out of an abundance of caution, the entire group is quarantining to protect the health and safety of their families, friends, and communities."
Those who purchased a ticket but cannot make the new date are eligible to receive a refund, and are asked to reach out to [email protected] via email with any refund requests or questions.
Limited tickets are still available online for purchase, with both vehicle and lawn tickets remaining. The concert is still planned to be held at the Rippavilla Plantation.
Founded in 1999, Casting Crowns was started by youth pastor Mark Hall, a Georgia native who still teaches at his hometown church in McDonough, Ga. The band has won both a Grammy and a Dove Award, and is currently tied for having the sixth-highest amount of number-one Christian albums in history.
