Benefiting Rescue 1 Global, a Nashville-based organization that helps counter human trafficking, the fourth annual Spring Hill Street Fair is set to kick off this Saturday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Fireflies, a boutique store on Main Street.
Held on the around 2.5 acres behind Fireflies, the street fair will see around 30 vendors including new and returning favorites, Disney princesses from 4 - 7 p.m., and live music courtesy of The Skeleton Crew, southern psychedelic rock duo based out of Jackson, Tennessee.
"The food trucks are always a big hit... this year we are having a food truck called This Turkey, which has never been with us before so I'm excited to try them out," said Harmony Reedes, the owner of Fireflies.
"We have a lot of boutique-type booths, so a lot of women's clothing, a lot of jewelry, even some fine sterling silver jewelry."
Past Spring Hill Street Fair events have all benefited one charity organization or another, with this year being the second time the event has benefited Rescue 1 Global.
The nonprofit Rescue 1 Global operated a safe house in Nashville where it houses and offers rehabilitation for victims of human trafficking. At the Street Fair, representatives of the organization will be educating those interested on what they can do to help prevent human trafficking.
Fireflies is located at 5323 Main Street in Spring Hill. The event is free to attend.
