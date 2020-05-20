The annual Spring Hill Mayor’s Challenge, a four-month long fitness challenge, has had its check out day officially canceled due to safety concerns stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Through the challenge, participants had multiple health metrics measured on January 6, and were originally scheduled to have those same metrics measures on April 6. That check out day was delayed to June 1 in early April, only for the city of Spring Hill to announce its full cancellation on Tuesday.
The challenge was organized by the Spring Hill Department of Parks & Rec, Healthier Spring Hill Committee and Maury Regional Physical Therapy.
“Due to the current State of Tennessee’s social distancing guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor’s Challenge, ‘Check Me Out’ event has been cancelled,” reads a release from the city. “The ‘Check Me Out’ event this year would require more than 10 volunteers and staff along with the more than 75-100 participants and therefore would go against the Governor’s executive orders and CDC guidelines.”
In lieu of an in-person check out, the city is now encouraging participants to submit their progress online.
“All participants are now invited to write a short, one paragraph statement and include a picture of themselves - before and after, if they wish - describing how the Mayor’s Challenge helped them to make healthier choices in their day-to-day lives,” reads the release. “Two prize packets will be awarded - one through Facebook, and one through email for those not on social media.”
Those wishing to submit their progress are asked to send their written statement and photos to Recreation manager Sonjalyn Rine via email at srine@springhilltn.org, or make a post on the Healthier Spring Hill Facebook page by clicking here. For questions, call (931) 487-0027.
The Mayor’s Challenge is a part of Healthier Spring Hill, an initiative to promote health and wellness in the city. This is an extension of Healthier Tennessee, an initiative by former Governor Bill Haslam to see Tennesseans lead healthier lives through the combined effort of private and public-sector groups such as employers, hospitals and school systems.
