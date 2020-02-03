The Maury County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security, made several arrests last week after the discovery of a child sexual exploitation ring in Maury County.
Among those arrested were 40-year-old Clinton Shawn Gransden and 49-year-old Michelle Klen - a duo believed by authorities to be the organizers of the child exploitation ring.
"Investigators believe multiple minor children in the Middle Tennessee area were sexually exploited by these two individuals and others," wrote the Maury County Sheriff's Office in a statement. "Images of their criminal acts were distributed electronically, sometimes through popular social media platforms. Images seized by law enforcement depict multiple child victims, some of whom have yet to be identified."
Both Gransden and Klen are currently being held at the Maury County Jail in Columbia.
Investigators are seeking further information from the public regarding the victims of the child exploitation ring. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Maury County Sheriff's Office at (931) 388-5151 or the Department of Homeland Security tip-line at 1 (866) 347-2423.
