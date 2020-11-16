A Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to open in Spring Hill sometime in the spring of 2021, a representative at Chipotle confirmed on Monday.
"We are currently scheduled to open a location in Spring Hill at some point next spring," wrote Chipotle External Communications Analyst Tyler Benson. "Those are the only details I have to share right now."
Benson added that more details on the new Chipotle would be forthcoming, and would likely be revealed in "early March" of 2021.
Chipotle offers burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and bowls, with guests customizing their choice through a wide selection of meats such as chicken, pork and carne asada.
Founded in Colorado, the fast casual chain has more than 2,600 locations worldwide and employs more than 64,000 people.
