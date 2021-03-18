After months of anticipation, the Spring Hill Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally set to open for business next week.
First announced to be coming to the city back in November of last year, the Chipotle is set to open in what was formally a Dairy Queen, at 2098 Wall St., just off of Main Street. It was February of this year when the location of the Chipotle was confirmed, with a spokesperson for the company anticipating its opening in March.
This week, Chipotle External Communications Analyst Tyler Benson confirmed that the long-awaited project is finally set to open next week. Benson could not confirm the exact day next week the Chipotle will open, however, told the Home Page that the exact date should be revealed on Monday, March 22.
Chipotle offers burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and bowls, with guests customizing their choice through a wide selection of meats such as chicken, pork and carne asada.
Founded in Colorado, the fast casual chain has more than 2,600 locations worldwide and employs more than 64,000 people.
