With Williamson County Schools set to kick off the new school year on Aug. 7 with major modifications, the First Priority Church of Greater Nashville has launched an effort to hold region-wide community prayers.
Three of the group prayers will be taking place this weekend in Spring Hill.
“All across Middle Tennessee we are gathering groups of Christ followers and asking them to gather on campuses to unite, to pray, and to agree in Jesus’ name,” said Steve Cherrico of First Priority in an online message.
“This is a unique year; we’ve never faced anything like this before in modern history, so how much more important this year but to unite and pray.”
The three schools that will be participating in the group prayer this weekend are Summit High School on Saturday at 10 a.m., Spring Hill Middle School on Sunday at 3 p.m., and Spring Station Middle School on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Prayer organizers write that the prayers will be focused on “students, their families, the teachers and administrators.” The organizers also write that people will be socially distanced during the group prayer.
The group prayers are open to attend, with those interested welcome to invite other families connected to the respective school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.