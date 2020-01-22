Spring Hill city leaders honored Summit High School junior Nevaeh Brinson on Tuesday night for scoring a perfect 36 on the American College Testing exam (ACT), as well as for her achievements in the Summit High School Girls Wrestling program.
Brinson not only excelled at the ACT, but has a formidable track record in the world of girls wrestling - something Mayor Rick Graham was quick to bring attention to during the meeting at City Hall.
“I also want to mention, she was also a pioneer for the Summit High School Girls Wrestling program,” Graham said. “How many girl wrestlers you think Summit has? She was originally the only girl on the team for the 2017 - 18 season, and only the second girl to compete in the program’s short history.”
Brinson saw tremendous success during her first year wrestling, competing at both the regional and state levels of girls wrestling.
“That year she was a freshman and a first-year wrestler, but you would never know that given the way she wrestled,” Graham said. “She saw instant success her first season, winning her first tournament, making the finals of the Girls West Regional Tournament, and qualifying for the TSSAA Girls State Tournament. Her freshman season was kept off with a 5th place finish at the TSSAA Girls State Tournament and a 21-6 career record.”
