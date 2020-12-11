The Coaches Corner Sports Grill was searched by Spring Hill Police Tuesday night after its owner, Eric Byford, was followed and confronted by a Williamson County Sheriff's deputy after allegedly speeding.
Byford's vehicle was also seized by Spring Hill police and discovered to contain narcotics.
On the night of Dec. 8, a Williamson County Sheriff's deputy observed Byford "driving recklessly" in his white Ford pickup near Port Royal Road and Saturn Parkway. The deputy, who is also a school resource officer, followed Byford to further observe his driving habits.
According to Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell, Byford led the deputy to the back parking lot of Coaches Corner Sports Grill.
Approaching Byford's vehicle to make contact, the deputy detected "a strong odor of what she suspected to be marijuana," according to Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.
It was then that Byford exited his truck.
"Byford exited his truck and dropped a knife — the deputy challenged him not to pick [up] the knife, Byford did anyway and ran into the bar," Whitwell said.
Rhoades added that the deputy told Byford he was not free to leave, but that he retreated into the bar regardless.
The deputy then called on Spring Hill police for assistance, who shortly thereafter arrived at the scene and searched the bar. Byford was nowhere to be found, but patrons told police that he had exited through the bar's front door, according to Whitwell.
Given the odor of marijuana allegedly coming from Byford's vehicle, the Spring Hill Police Narcotics Division was called to the scene, with Byford's vehicle being seized and searched. Whitwell said narcotics were later discovered in the vehicle.
Whitwell said that the deputy "declined to prosecute" Byford over the incident. Rhoades further confirmed that there are no pending charges stemming from the incident.
Byford is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment stemming from an unrelated incident back in July. A court date for those charges was originally set for November 10 in the Williamson County General Sessions Court, however, Byford was granted a continuance, pushing the court date to an unknown time in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.