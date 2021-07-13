A Columbia man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury of vehicular homicide following a 2020 automobile crash that killed another Columbia man.
19-year-old Jonathan Asher Matlock was charged in June with vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by recklessness and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death following a automobile crash on Sept. 7, 2020, that killed 28-year-old Zachary Allen Crabtree, also of Columbia.
According to Crabtree’s obituary, Crabtree previously attended Fred J. Page High School in Franklin.
Matlock was arrested on June 27, and he was arraigned in court on Monday, and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
No further information about this case was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.