A Columbia man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday, Nov. 29, following a plea agreement in a 2019 crash that killed a Bethesda man.
Eli Giles Pride, 27, accepted a plea deal with prosecutors where he plead guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication, while the charges of vehicular homicide, driving on a revoked license, improper lane change, failure to appear and two counts of simple possession were dropped as part of the deal.
Pride was indicted on the charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury in July 2020 one year after the head-on collision occurred on Lewisburg Pike near Jim Warren Road, which killed 52-year-old James Kevin Turner.
Assistant District Attorney Dale Evans detailed the facts of the case, which saw Pride cross the centerline of the road and strike Turner’s vehicle.
The indictment included charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl, and forensic testing of Pride’s blood showed traces of methamphetamine, morphine and fentanyl in his system.
