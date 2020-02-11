The Columbia Police Department is reaching out to community members for help in locating 16-year-old Avarie Shavon Davis, a juvenile reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Davis was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving his residence on Crestview Drive just off of U.S. 31 near downtown Columbia. Davis was last seen wearing red jogging pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a black and red backpack.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at (931) 388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at (931) 381-4900, or email Columbia Police SAFE Tip at SafeTips@columbiaTN.com.
