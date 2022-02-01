Come Apr. 1, Spring Hill will be getting a new taproom in the form of Common Law Brewing Co., according to an announcement made by the company Tuesday.
The brewing company also announced that its grand opening on April 1 will feature food trucks, giveaways and "of course plenty of locally brewed beer."
The new taproom will open and operate out of Wild Hare Beer Co. at 4825 Main Street, a local craft beer store that announced a hiatus last month pending an announcement.
Founded by local residents Brad Eldridge-Smith and Mark Valencia, Common Law Brewing Co. offers a number of unique beers, with everything from American ambers to imperial milk stouts. Click here to view a list of Common Law Brewing Co. beers.
Common Law Brewing Co. is also offering regular sample and merchandise giveaways to those who subscribe to their online mailing list. With every batch brewed by the brewing company, a random mailing list subscriber will be chosen to receive prizes; click here to join the mailing list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.