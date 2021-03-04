In partnership with Arise Therapies and the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, the Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department will be unveiling a series of play communications boards at Fischer Park on Friday.
Organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, the unveiling of the play communication boards will kick off at Fischer Park at 12 p.m. Friday, though boards have also been constructed at Harvey Park and Evans Park.
Originally started by Allyssa VelDink, a speech language pathologist at Arise Therapies in Spring Hill, the project aims to assure "everyone has the same opportunities to communicate in a play environment."
"The boards have all patrons in mind, but are specifically designed for those who are non-verbal, highly unintelligible, or unable to use traditional forms of speech to communicate," reads a release from the city. "These boards are composed of easy to understand pictures and an alphabet board that patrons of all ages can use to communicate if they are in need of assistance or to communicate with others."
All residents are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting at Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.
For more information, please call Allyssa at 615-241-0122, or email Kayce Williams, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Director at [email protected].
