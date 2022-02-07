Chandler Rowe, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and wounded on duty last week, is now seeing the support of his community with several opportunities for donations.
The Tennessee Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation set up a recovery fund which allows community members to make donations to support Rowe and his family online.
For those wishing to make local donations, FirstBank is accepting donations which will be deposited into an account for Rowe.
Deposits can be made at any FirstBank location in the name of "Chandler Rowe" while checks can also be mailed to the following address.
FirstBank
Attn: Clint McCain
4824 Main Street, Ste A
Spring Hill, TN 37174
As previously reported, Rowe was injured in an early morning pursuit on Thursday, Feb. 3, when the driver of a vehicle he was attempting to pull over for expired tags allegedly shot Rowe through the shoulder with an AR-15-style rifle.
Rowe was released from the hospital that same day.
Deputies arrested and identified that man as 35-year-old Samuel Ray Bennett, who is now facing charges of attempted second degree murder, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property over $2,500, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of registration law.
He is currently jailed on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.