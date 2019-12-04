Spring Hill United Methodist Church will host a free concert featuring the Bluegrass Gospel Band, Chosen Road, on Sunday, December 8th. The concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Spring Hill United Methodist Church is located at 5286 Main Street in Spring Hill, TN (on the corner of Duplex Road and Hwy 31).
Chosen Road is a group of Gospel Musicians that presents the Gospel of Jesus Christ through bluegrass music in churches, fairs, festivals, and other venues. They are featured in more than 250 events each year. Their mission is to bring glory to Jesus Christ. They present the message of the Gospel through song in a genuine and heartfelt manner.
Established in 2009, Chosen Road has shared their message with thousands of people from Bristol, Bakersfield, and Baltimore, to Europe.
“We are so thankful to be able to bring this music to our community,” said Russell Yoder, Pastor of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. “This concert is our gift to the community. We hope you will come and invite a friend, neighbor, or co-worker. This will be a wonderful way to honor the true meaning of Christmas as the celebration of the birth of our Savior.”
Admission to the Chosen Road concert is free. A love offering will be held. More information about the group Chosen Road is available on their website www.chosenroadmusic.com.
Spring Hill United Methodist Church is located at 5286 Main Street in Spring Hill (on the corner of Duplex Road and Hwy 31). For more information, please call the church office at (931) 486-2806 or send an e-mail to: office@springhillumctn.org. For more information about Spring Hill United Methodist Church, visit the website www.Springhillumctn.org.
