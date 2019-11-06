Keller Williams Realty will be holding a week-long food drive starting Thursday, Nov. 6 - 12 benefiting the Well Outreach food pantry.
"[Six hundred percent] - that's the increase in need for families in Spring Hill that need your help," writes the Gillig Group with Keller Williams Realty. "The shelves at The Well Outreach are empty. Let's re-stock the shelves!"
The food drive be held at Keller Williams Realty in Spring Hill and will see a food drop off truck accepting donations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. from Nov. 6 - 12, with a dropbox also available at the front entrance of the building for after hours and weekend drop offs.
Useful food donations include non-perishable items such as canned foods (meats, pasta, fruits), potato chips and peanut butter. Keller Williams in Spring Hill is located at 5083 Main St.
The Well Outreach is a nonprofit organization that provides food to underserved families and individuals in and around Spring Hill. Beginning as a local food pantry in a church in 2006, the Well Outreach turned into its own entity in 2009, and has been growing ever since, expanding its reach to the outskirts of, and even outside Spring Hill.
