While this weekend calls for rain and thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday, there are thankfully plenty of events in Spring Hill this weekend taking place indoors. From a bo staff workshop from the martial arts masters of 360 Krav Maga, to Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night, here are five great ways to spend your weekend in Spring Hill — while keeping dry.
Karaoke at Froggy & Jeffro’s
Where: Froggy & Jeffro’s, 4910 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Hosted by Franklin-based N-Tune Karaoke & DJ Services, Friday night marks Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night.
Open from 11 - 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Froggy & Jeffro’s is the only sports bar off of Port Royal Road, and is also one of the few bars in the city that hold regular karaoke nights. Residents looking for a good way to unwind Friday could do much worse than a night of song and drink, so if that sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head down to Froddy & Jeffro’s this Friday.
Bo Staff Workshop
Where: 360 Krav Maga, 220 Town Center Parkway
When: Saturday, 12 - 3 p.m.
360 Krav Maga in Spring Hill is inviting residents to partake in its new Bo Staff Workshop, taught by martial arts expert Michael Smith from Evansville, Indiana.
Smith is currently the number one rated male competitor in both creative and traditional weapons by both the Professional Martial Arts Conference and the Regional Sports Karate Circuit, and is also one of the top 10 competitors in the North American Sport Karate Association.
The class lasts three hours, and is $50 per person. Registration is required, which can be done online by clicking here.
Meaning “contact combat” in Hebrew, Krav Maga is a military fighting system originally developed for the Israel Defense Force, and is world-renowned for its real-world applications and efficiency.
Paint & Sip
Where: Wine & Design, 5002 Spedale Court
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Wine & Design will be hosting their paint and sip class this Saturday where guests will be instructed step-by-step on painting their picture. The two-hour event is BYOB, and encourages guests to bring their favorite beer, wine and snacks. Tickets are $35, and guests are highly encouraged to pre-purchase online so that Wine & Design can reserve the appropriate amount of spots. Registration can be done online by clicking here.
Prichard’s Tasting
Where: Parkway Wine & Spirits, 2026 Crossings Circle
When: Friday, 5 - 8 p.m.
Who doesn’t like free drinks? For those that do, Parkway Wine & Spirits will be holding a free tasting Friday of select spirits from Prichard’s, including the Sweet Lucy line of bourbons as well as various types of rum.
Founded in 1997, Prichard’s Distillery can trace its roots all the way back to 1822 when Benjamin Prichard of Davidson County passed his whiskey distilling methods down to his son, Enoch Prichard. Those looking to sample Prichard’s distinct taste should find themselves at Parkway Wine & Spirits on Friday.
