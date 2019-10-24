While forecasts for this weekend are calling for heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, thankfully, most events going on this weekend around Spring Hill are either on Sunday, or indoors - with one taking place inside of a car wash, aptly named the Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash.
Highlights include the Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular’s second outing - which was recently moved to Sunday - and Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods where guests try to escape from mad clowns, trek through a zombie-infested forest, and pummel zombies with paint balls from the safety of a moving vehicle.
If zombies and hot air balloons don’t peak your interest, there’s still plenty of other activities going on to get into the Halloween spirit.
Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular
Where: Tennessee Children’s Home, 3398 Kedron Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Now in its second year after a successful debut in 2018, the Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular is an afternoon filled with live entertainment and music, fall-themed activities like trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating, and of course, tethered air balloon rides.
Food trucks will be plentiful, featuring the likes of Greedy’s Burgers, Cousins Lobster, Titos and more. Live music will be performed by The Ham Family Band and Brother Maven, with all featured vendors participating in free trick-or-treating for the little ones.
Tethered hot air balloon rides are $10 per person, with half the $10 going towards the pilot, and the other half going towards the Tennessee Children’s Home, the beneficiary of the event.
The Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular is limiting admittance to the first 3,000 people, whether that be those who purchase tickets online or at the door.
Admission to the event is $10 if purchased online, or $15 at the door, with those five and under getting in free. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.
Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods & Zombie Paintball
Where: 1431 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401
When: Friday, 7-11 p.m., Saturday, 6-11 p.m.
After 12 years in business, Millers Thrillers haunted attractions is going “to another level” for its final three weekends of operation for the season, with high-wire sword fighting performances, fireworks and its all new Arena X where guests will try to escape mad clowns.
In addition to the new Arena X, Millers Thrillers will also feature its longtime attractions such as the Zombie Paintball Hayride, where guests will open fire on a wave of zombies from the safety of a moving vehicle, as well as the Haunted Woods, where guests will embark on an hour-long trek through a zombie-infested forest.
A combo pass, which includes access to all attractions, costs $35 per person. Additional passes that allow you to skip lines or receive extra paintball ammo vary on price. Click here to view ticket pricing and to purchase tickets online. Click here to learn more about attractions at Millers Thrillers.
Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash
Where: Sudsy’s Car Wash, 3012 Belshire Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6-9 p.m.
For Spring Hill residents who find themselves in the incredibly specific dilemma of wanting to get a good scare while having their vehicle cleaned, then Sudsy’s Car Wash will be the place to be this weekend.
Benefitting seven different organizations, including Summit High School Cheer and Independence High School Band, the Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash will see students of local schools in full costumes handing out candy while patrons can see their vehicles washed squeaky clean.
The Tunnel of Terror is $20 per vehicle, with select beneficiaries receiving 40 percent of all proceeds.
Those looking for a regular wash will have to visit outside of the previously listed days and times.
Fall Festival
Where: TSCKids Ministry, 2604 Thompson Station Road East, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179
When: Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m.
Organized by the TSCKids Ministry of Thompson’s Station Church, this Fall Festival will see guests enjoy an evening of games, inflatables, food and candy.
Activities at the festival include face painting, a photo booth, multiple inflatables including the kid conveyor, a trick-or-treat hallway, as well as a cupcake walk.
A concession stand will be open serving hamburgers, hot dogs and other foods for those who may hit their fill of candy for one afternoon, with proceeds going towards the church’s 2020 spring missions.
Church staff encourages those interested in attending to register online, which can be done so by clicking here.
Back Yard Theatre 2019 Season Finale
Where: Performance Art Theatre, 2007 Spring Meadow Circle, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Friday, 7-9 p.m.
Back Yard Theatre, a Spring Hill community theatre troupe, will be putting on its final performance of the 2019 season this Friday with two award-winning performers; Estelle Condra and Bethany Kelley, who will “entertain [guests] with wit and fiddle,” writes event organizers.
“Bethany Kelley is the fiddle player, banjo player and vocalist of The Band of Kelleys, a multi-award winning progressive bluegrass band based in the Nashville area,” writes event organizers. “Bethany displays a fascinating array of virtuosic instrumental talents and qualities, as well as being an excellent composer and arranger of original music. Armed with a highly contagious sense of humor, she attacks her musical gifts with an unbelievable work ethic.”
“Estelle Condra's diverse career in theatre arts as an actor, teacher, writer and speaker in South Africa, England, and the United States led to her receiving Tennessee’s Governor’s Distinguished Arts Award. She worked for a variety of acting companies portraying roles such as Antigone, Medea, and Joan of Arc. She has translated numerous African stories and folklore and adapted them for the stage. In Nashville, Tennessee, she became a member of actor’s equity and performed professionally for the Nashville Children’s Theatre and Tennessee Repertory Theatre.”
The performance is free to attend, and will be held at an outdoor venue covered by a canopy of trees and will feature light refreshments for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.