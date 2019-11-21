The last weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, and while turkey day is still nearly a week out, festive-themed events are still popping up everywhere. So rather than fight the holiday season creeping its way earlier and earlier into the year, indulge yourself with one of the four great events this weekend in and around Spring Hill.
Rippavilla Candlelight Tour
Where: Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Rippavilla Plantation will host several guided candlelight tours during the month of November in commemoration of the Battle of Spring Hill, with the first of such tours kicking off this Saturday. Guests will hear U.S. Civil War re-enactors offering firsthand accounts of Union and Confederate soldiers as they tour the plantation mansion by candlelight.
As part of the tour, “Susan Cheairs" will read a letter from her husband, Nat, who is imprisoned during this memorable night. Tours will run every 15 minutes between 5 and 9 p.m. this Saturday, with the final tour of the evening at 8:45 p.m.
Candlelight tour admission is $15 per person and may be purchased online, www.rippavilla.org, or by phone, (931)486-9037. This annual event takes place at Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main St., in Spring Hill.
Night of Light Christmas Tree Lighting
Where: Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401
When: Saturday, 5 - 8 p.m.
This holiday season kicks off with the dazzling ‘Night of Light’ tree lighting festivities in downtown Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5pm. The second annual ‘It’s Christmas in Columbia’ Night of Light celebration adorning Columbia’s beautiful town square is presented by community partner Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbia.
This family-friendly event is expected to fill the streets of downtown Columbia with thousands of happy faces, endless holiday cheer, the 'Merry Muletowner' Food Court of food trucks and live music by special guest artists culminating with the lighting of Columbia’s 40’ Christmas tree by Santa Claus himself. This year’s musical entertainment, presented by superstar host in his own right, Blair Garner, offers twice the excitement with special guests: Guy Penrod and country music duo High Valley.
Returning as popular host and emcee for the ‘Night of Light’ celebration, Blair Garner is a nationally syndicated country radio personality and captain of industry, dominating the airwaves for more than 30 years. Garner is also the man with a vision. As founder of The Mulehouse, his vision for a new, world-class entertainment venue located just one block from downtown Columbia is taking shape to become the unrivaled entertainment experience in Tennessee. The Mulehouse is slated to open in December 2020.
Annual Santa Photos at Vintage 615
Where: Vintage 615, 5075 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Old Saint Nick will be stopping by Spring Hill early this year, where this Saturday families can grab a photo with the jolly Claus this Saturday at Vintage 615.
Vintage 615, a women’s clothing store, will be providing a quality festive backdrop, giving guests a great opportunity to snag that perfect Christmas card photo ahead of the holiday season. Santa will be at Vintage 615 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, and once again on Nov. 30.
Cinderella Ballet
Where: Concordia Arts Academy, 4615 Thompsons Ridge Road, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
The performing arts school Concordia Arts Academy will be putting on a performance of the Russian ballet classic Cinderella this Saturday in Thompson’s Station. Tickets are $5, with two performances scheduled for Saturday; one at 3:30 p.m., and the second at 6 p.m.
First premiered in Moscow, Russia in 1945, the Cinderella ballet was composed by Sergei Prokofiev, and has gone on to be one of the most popular ballets in modern history.
To purchase tickets online, click here.
