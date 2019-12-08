Early Saturday morning, around a dozen Spring Hill residents gathered at the Well Outreach food pantry on Main Street, all sharing one thing in common: everyone was dressed as Mr. or Mrs. Clause, save for one Grinch draped in green.
The gathering was for the first annual Santa Ride: a tradition Well Outreach staff hope to continue in Spring Hill throughout the coming years.
Raising over $100 towards the Well Outreach's efforts of providing food to hungry families and children, the dozen or so Santas began the ride south towards the Fainting Goat Coffee shop on Main Street. Stopping in for a brief moment to spread a little holiday cheer, the group of Saint Nicks then headed northbound towards the assisted living and memory care facility Traditions, where participants sang Christmas Carols to its residents.
After visiting traditions, the groups headed towards their last stop: Grecian Pizzeria, were they were treated to a free breakfast feast by the restaurant's owner.
Beginning as a local food pantry in a church in 2006, the Well Outreach turned into its own entity in 2009. It has been growing ever since, even expanding its reach outside of Spring Hill.
To offer a monetary or food donation, or to explore volunteering options for the Well, click here to be directed to the Well’s website.
