Congressman Mark Green, who represents Williamson County in the U.S. House of Representatives as part of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, will be hosting an open town hall Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Spring Hill City Hall.
Scheduled to take place Tuesday 3:30-4:30 p.m., doors open to the town hall at 3 p.m. Spring Hill City Hall is located at 199 Town Center Parkway.
The event is open to the public and will be focused on hearing constituents' questions and concerns. No registration is required.
Serving his second term as a U.S. House representative, Green had formally served in the Tennessee Senate after defeating Democratic incumbent Tim Barnes in 2012.
A West Point graduate, Green served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army before deciding to attend medical school. Chosen to serve as a flight surgeon for the Army, Green also participated in Operation Red Dawn, the military operation that saw Saddam Hussein's capture in 2003.
Green later founded and served as CEO of Align MD, a healthcare staffing company.
