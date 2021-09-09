With this month marking the 234th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution, Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman invited members of the Daughters of the the American Revolution (DAR) to stand beside him Monday at City Hall to make an official proclamation honoring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
"It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it," Hagaman said, reading the proclamation.
"I ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties."
In celebration of the new proclamation and Constitution Week itself, the Spring Hill chapter of DAR - known as the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter - have created a commemorative display at the Spring Hill Public Library.
The Spring Hill chapter of DAR has also distributed educational materials about the Constitution to local schools, and members will visit local schools to give presentations about the Constitution and its importance.
“As Daughters of the American Revolution, we are honored that Mayor Hagaman and the City of Spring Hill are recognizing the importance of this commemorative week by issuing this proclamation,” said Judy Pierce, Regent of the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter, DAR.
“This proclamation underscores the importance of this document that instructed the formation of our great nation.”
In a statement, the national president of DAR - Denise VanBuren - noted that while most Americans are familiar with Independence Day, the holiday celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence, far less are familiar with Constitution Week, and urged Americans to recognize its importance.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” VanBuren said.
“While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
Founded in 1890, DAR is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and is a nonprofit volunteer women's service organization dedicated to "promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children."
