While the completion for Spring Hill’s new Buckner Lane and I-65 Interstate project may still be a few years out, city leaders on Monday adopted the hours of construction workers would be allowed to work on site.
The new interstate will extend Buckner Road out east to connect with I-65, and will run east to west between Saturn Parkway and I-840, giving residents on the north side of Spring Hill quicker access to I-65.
Workers will be allowed to work on the project on weekday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., with no work allowed on Sundays or city holidays. Workers will also be allowed to work on Saturdays starting at 7 a.m., provided that work doesn’t result in “loud, disturbing or unnecessary noise” through 9 a.m.
The project saw itself spring to life in December of 2018 after Spring Hill was awarded a $25 million grant from the federal government. While a substantial dent in the overall cost, the total cost of the project is projected to be around $48 million - a price tag that led to the eventual bump in the city’s property tax rate by roughly 60 percent.
The project is ultimately split into five phases; environmental clearance, preliminary engineering, right-of-way design, utility coordination, and lastly, construction.
In February of 2019, city leaders entered an agreement with Volkert Inc. to conduct the first two phases of the project for close to $1.4 million, with that process expected to be completed by September of this year.
A stipulation of the grant requires the project to be “substantially complete with construction” by May of 2024. City leaders have remained confident the project will be complete by that date.
