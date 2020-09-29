Phase one of the Harvey Park Greenway project is scheduled to begin construction in fall of 2023, and completed by spring of 2025.
The new greenway will ultimately see a 1.3 mile shared-use path constructed along McCutcheon Creek and connect Harvey Park all the way to just east of Chick-fil-A on Wilkes Lane.
The new project schedule comes by way of a recent public meeting hosted by Spring Hill city officials and CT Consultants, a Nashville-based engineering firm.
“We definitely need more green space and greenways,” said Alderman John Canepari, who attended the virtual meeting.
“This is going to be a great project for people wanting to get from one place or another, or just enjoy our greenspace along the back road of Main Street. Definitely something that Spring Hill needs, and I can’t wait for it to get going.”
Beginning at Harvey Park, the new greenway path will cut through the tree line fronting the Autumn Ridge subdivision before looping behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The path will continue northward, running parallel to Main Street while snaking behind the Walmart and Publix Super Market before ending on Wilkes Lane.
The greenway has the potential to include bridges and elevated walkways, as well as amenities such as benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles.
In addition to providing residents with a new way to experience nature, city officials hope the project will help improve connectivity between Harvey Park and the surrounding residential and commercial districts.
The project has already seen NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) field work completed - a required step for any project that could pose a risk to the environment - with a final NEPA report expected on Nov. 6 of this year, with environmental approval from the state anticipated by Jan. 1 of 2021.
A second public meeting is scheduled for spring of 2021, with right-of-way acquisitions scheduled to kick off in late 2021.
To view the presentation for the first public meeting in its entirety, click here. Residents are also encouraged to participate in a short online survey to help guide the development of the Harvey Park greenway project. That survey can be taken here.
