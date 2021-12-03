Construction on a 45,000 square-foot expansion to Summit High School officially broke ground on Friday, paving the way for the Spring Hill school to expand its enrollment capacity by 450 students.
Helmed by Dowdle Construction Group, the project will add two stories' worth of classrooms, adding 45,000 square feet to the existing 266,000-square-foot building.
“With the anticipated growth of Spring Hill over the next few years, the school needs more classroom space to accommodate an increasing student population,” said Chase Manning of Dowdle Construction Group. “We’re excited to add this to the portfolio of schools we’ve worked on in Williamson County and across Middle Tennessee.”
While the project is not expected to be complete until the fall of 2022, the school will remain operating at full capacity during the construction process. In a statement, Manning said he and his team will work with the "utmost diligence and care" as to not disrupt the normal operations of the school.
“The project will require rigorous safety protocols and precise coordination between the contractor, subcontractors, owner and school administration so as not to disrupt the school’s functioning," Manning said. “I know that our team will handle the situation with the utmost diligence and care.”
Constructed in 2011, Summit High School currently has a maximum enrollment of 1,550 students, but will be expanded to 2,000 at the completion of the expansion. Plans for the expansion were first reviewed by the city back in March of this year.
