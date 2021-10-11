After more than a year, construction on the new Tennessee Children's Home campus is finished.
The nonprofit organization is set to hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting next week on Friday, Oct. 22.
In 2019, the Tennessee Children's Home sold its former campus on Main Street to SR Residential, a Nashville-based developer currently constructing a new downtown district on the site. With the former campus having "outlived [its] usefulness" according to Home President Brian King, the nonprofit set its sights on constructing a new campus in western Spring Hill on Doctor Robertson Road.
Construction broke ground on the new campus last year on Aug. 3, and was officially completed this month despite a barrage of economic and weather-related challenges.
In celebration of the new campus' completion, the nonprofit will be celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 22 with a daylong family friendly event, which will feature guest speakers such as State Sen. Joey Hensley, State Rep. Scott Cepicky, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and more.
While construction on the new campus has been completed, the nonprofit is still in the process of raising money for the purpose of covering the new campus' construction costs.
Those interested in helping financially support the construction of the new campus may do so online by clicking here.
