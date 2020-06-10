After first being teased during a Spring Hill city meeting back in January of 2019, the California-based Mexican restaurant chain Costa Vida has finally opened for business in Spring Hill.
Located in The Crossings shopping district between the Cracker Barrel and Panera Bread, the Spring Hill Costa Vida marks the Mexican restaurant chain’s first location in the state, with another location in Franklin planned in the near future.
The Spring Hill location features an outdoor eating area, 3,200 square feet of interior space, and a 10-vehicle drive-through.
“We were thrilled at the great regional response we received,” said Dave Tutter, CEO of Costa Vida.
“I spoke with guests that had traveled from Kentucky, Alabama, and from all over the area. Each one was so enthusiastic about having a Costa Vida close to them. We are extremely excited about the ownership team and are pleased to bring the Coast to the people of Spring Hill, Tennessee.”
Formed from a love of the beaches and food of Baja, Calif., Costa Vida opened its first location in 2003, and has gone on to become recognized as one of the fastest growing chains in the country. Click here to get a quick glance of Costa Vida’s menu and offerings.
