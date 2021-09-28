Formally known as The Country Ham Festival, the Whole Hog Festival is set to return this Saturday, Oct. 2, and will see country music star William Michael Morgan headline the event.
Held Saturday at the Oaklawn Plantation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday marks the return for the annual event after having skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headlined by William Michael Morgan, the event will also see live musical performances from King Cotton, Taylor Red, Bad Dog Band staring Spring Hill's own Mayor Jim Hagaman, Steve and Taylor Scott Band of The Voice fame and more.
Typically drawing a crowd upward of 5,000 people, the event will offer a regional crafts fair, a large kids zone, an antique tractor exhibition and more than 12 local food trucks. Other offerings include a "Whole Hog" from Martin's BBQ, a petting zoo, an old-fashioned cakewalk and a hog-calling contest with first prize winners taking home $100.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders, proceeds for the event go directly towards benefiting The Well Outreach food pantry. Tickets to the event are $5, with kids 10 and under admitted free.
For more information on this weekend's Whole Hog Festival, click here.
