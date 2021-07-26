Crusty Grunt Cycles, a family-owned cycle shop that opened in 2019 that offers motorcycle towing, maintenance and repair services, will be celebrating its grand reopening this Saturday with a bike show, swap meet, giveaways, food and more.
Bike show participants will have the chance to compete for first place in several categories, including best vintage, late model and most modified bike. Those interested in participating in the bike show are asked to bring a donation for The Well Outreach food pantry, with the following items being in need:
- Meal Extender (Hamburger Helper)
- Ramen Noodles
- Flavored Rice
- Pancake Syrup
- Pancake Mix
- 4-pk Toilet Paper
- Single Roll Paper Towels
- Mayo
- Ketchup
- Canned Fruit
- Spam/Canned Meat
- $10 gas cards
Launched by Spring Hill resident Dave Hagar, the term "grunt" comes from Hager's time serving in the United States Army, having served in the 101st Airborne, as well as the 187th Infantry Division.
The celebration will take place from 12–3 p.m. at Crusty Grunt Cycles’ location at 3710 John Lunn Road, just off of Kedron Road and south of Saturn Parkway. Anyone interested is invited to attend the event.
