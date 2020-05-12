Crusty Grunt Cycles, a family-owned motorcycle shop in Spring Hill, will be holding a Memorial Motorcycle Fundraiser for Spring Hill firefighter Mitchell Earwood on June 7.
A member of the Spring Hill Fire Department since 2008, Earwood tragically lost his life during a storm earlier this month.
The gaping hole felt by Spring Hill residents and beyond after Earwood’s passing has left city leaders, members of law enforcement and more hoping to pay their respects to Earwood and his family in numerous ways, with hundreds gathering at the Grace Chapel Church in Franklin last Thursday to pay their final respects during his funeral.
Crusty Grunt Cycles is only the latest group to mobilize an effort to support Earwood and his family.
The Memorial Motorcycle Fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Spring Hill Fire Station 2, located at 4273 Port Royal Road.
Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m., with “all modes of transportation welcome.”
The ride will conclude at Crusty Grunt Cycles at approximately 11:30 a.m., where food for purchase from Viking Pizza and live music will be available.
A portion of all sales at Crusty Grunt Cycles will also be donated to the Mitchell Earwood Fund.
For more information on the Memorial Motorcycle Fundraiser, contact Crusty Grunt Cycles at (931) 451-7798.
