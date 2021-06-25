Scheduled to kick off next week on Saturday, July 3, the Frederick Family Benefit Ride will see motorcyclists ride across Maury County in support of Robert and Patty Frederick, two U.S. Marine Corps. veterans who had recently lost their home to a house fire.
Organized in part by Spring Hill's Crusty Grunt Cycles, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and The Boondox, the benefit ride will begin at the cycle shop at 3710 John Lunn Road in Spring Hill and end at The Boondox music bar in Columbia, 3543 U.S. Highway 431.
"Robert and Patty Frederick recently suffered a tragic house fire causing the loss of not only the family home, but her father and their daughter," reads the event's description. "Additionally, Robert was critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center."
The proceeds of the ride will go directly to the Frederick family, with registration costing $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.
Riders will depart from Crust Grunt Cycles at 11:15 a.m. on July 3, with live music courtesy of Tarrish Potter, Brandon Reid Allen, Scott Boyte, Malachias Rafal Gaskin and the Chris Turner Band beginning at 2:30 p.m. at The Boondox.
Vendors will be featured at The Boondox including Dogs of War Outdoors and A Warriors Garden, as will a silent auction, with a fireworks show planned for later in the evening.
